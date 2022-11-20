Milton chipped in 27 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Milton got the start on Saturday with Tyrese Maxey out (foot) and did not disappoint, knocking down five of nine shot attempts in the first half for 13 points before going a perfect 4-of-4 from the field in the fourth quarter for another eight points as the Sixers fell to the Timberwolves. The 27 points were a season high, as were his three makes from beyond the arc. Philadelphia will likely lean on Milton much more for offensive production over the next few weeks without Maxey in the lineup and his performance on Saturday was certainly a step in the right direction.