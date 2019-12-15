76ers' Shake Milton: Sent to G League
Milton was assigned to the G League on Sunday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Milton hasn't appeared in a game for the 76ers since Dec. 7 and will make his way back to the Blue Coats. The 23-year-old is averaging 3.9 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 9.1 minutes during his nine NBA appearances this season.
