Milton registered 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and three assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 109-101 Game 1 loss against the Celtics.

Milton started at point guard in Game 1 and while the 13-point output might not turn too many heads, he was extremely efficient with his scoring -- he only missed two of his seven shots and both came from beyond the arc, although he made 43 percent of his threes during the regular season so he should continue to get the green light from deep moving forward. Milton should remain as Philadelphia's starting point guard ahead of Game 2 on Wednesday.