Milton will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Knicks.

With Danny Green (hamstring) back in the lineup, Milton will move to a reserve role as the Sixers start with Andre Drummond, Furkan Korkmaz, Green, Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey. In his two-game run as a starter, Milton posted 29 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals and one block in 70 total minutes.