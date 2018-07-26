76ers' Shake Milton: Signs two-way contract
Milton (back) signed a two-year, two-way contract with the 76ers on Thursday, Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated Now reports.
Milton was selected by the Sixers in the second round of this year's draft after a standout final year at SMU where he averaged 18.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. The 6-foot-6 wing missed the team's summer league schedule due to a back injury, but is expected to be back to full strength soon and should be good to go ahead of training camp. Despite inking a contract with the Sixers, the two-way designation means that Milton will only be able to spend up to 45 days at the NBA level this year. As a result, look for Milton to be a regular in the G-League with Philadelphia's affiliate.
