76ers' Shake Milton: Sits out of practice
Milton didn't practice Tuesday due to right hip discomfort, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.
Milton was recalled from the G League Monday morning, and it appears an injury kept him out of Monday evening's matchup with Utah, though his role in the rotation could have also played a part in his absence. It's unclear at this time whether Milton will be available for Thursday's game against Washington.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...