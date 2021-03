Milton totaled 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals over 26 minutes off the bench Friday in the win over the Wizards.

Milton broke out of a mini-slump as he had only totaled 22 points on 9-for-26 shooting over his last two outings. Still, Friday was just the second time in his last 18 games that Milton had topped 15 points. His 26 minutes were good for third most on the team behind starters Danny Green (31 minutes) and Seth Curry (30 minutes).