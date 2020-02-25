76ers' Shake Milton: Solid in start
Milton amassed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in Monday's 129-112 win over the Hawks.
Milton drew the spot start for Ben Simmons (back) and received his highest playing time in six games. The guard wasn't asked to score much, but he did tie his season high in assists. Simmons is expected to miss an extended period of time, and if Milton remains a starter, the 23-year-old will be a viable add in most season-long leagues.
