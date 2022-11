Milton finished with 21 points (9-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and seven assists over 40 minutes during Monday's 104-101 win over the Hawks.

Milton has scored 20-plus points in five of his last six contests and continues to provide value on the boards and as a passer. He's also being handed heavy workloads on a consistent basis, averaging 38.8 minutes over his last six contests without Tyrese Maxey (foot) on the court.