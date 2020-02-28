76ers' Shake Milton: Stays hot with 19 points in victory
Milton put up 19 points (6-7 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 115-106 win over the Knicks.
In the first game of this back-to-back set, Milton dropped a team-high 20 points on 57.1 percent shooting in a loss to the Cavaliers. He added four rebounds, four assists and even a block to that performance, and was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise gloomy 76ers outing. While this outing wasn't nearly as rough for the team, Milton still kept that momentum going in this one, scoring a strong number of points once more, and swishing all five of his long-range attempts. Unbelievably, the 23-year old has performed at a top 25 level over his last four games, and has worked his way onto the fantasy radar.
