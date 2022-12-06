Milton amassed 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 132-123 double-overtime loss to Houston.

Milton moved back to the bench Monday, ceding his starting spot to the returning James Harden. Despite the relegation, Milton still managed to play 26 minutes, putting up serviceable production. Sadly, his playing time could slowly decline as Harden gets his legs under him, meaning Milton is trending towards being a drop, outside of deeper formats.