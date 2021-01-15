Milton (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) returned to action Thursday in the 76ers' 125-108 win over the Heat, recording 31 points (11-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 27 minutes off the bench.

One of four players cleared to rejoin the Sixers after a three-game absence due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, Milton turned in by far the most eye-popping stat line. Though he came off the bench while Tyrese Maxey started at shooting guard for Seth Curry (illness), Milton took on a 29.6 percent usage rate as the clear-cut go-to option on the second unit and was able to fill up the box score as a result. Expect Milton to benefit from an uptick in playing time while Curry is sidelined, though he'll likely struggle to take on this level of usage in more competitive games.