Milton ended Saturday's 115-96 win over the Thunder with 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 38 minutes.

Milton entered the starting lineup after James Harden was ruled out with a foot injury. Given the opposition, there is a chance the 76ers were simply giving Harden the night off on the second night of a back-to-back. Nonetheless, Milton was able to step up, something he has been able to do on more than one occasion already this season. While he was a nice stream, he will likely return to the bench against the Pelicans on Monday.