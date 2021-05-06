Milton scored 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt) with two rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in a 135-115 victory over the Rockets on Wednesday.

Milton scored in double figures for the fifth time in his last eight games and also matched a season-high block total. The guard played almost the entire fourth quarter with Philadelphia having a commanding lead, though he did most of his damage in the first half (12 points). Milton has averaged 12.9 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds across his last eight games.