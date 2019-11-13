Milton (knee) didn't see the floor Tuesday in the 76ers' 98-97 loss to the Cavaliers.

Milton had been sidelined for Philadelphia's prior six games with a bone bruise and mild sprain in his left knee, but the second-year guard received the green light to suit up Tuesday. Coach Brett Brown ultimately didn't call Milton's number off the bench in the close contest, suggesting that the 23-year-old may not have a spot in the rotation at this time. Milton should have a better opportunity to see the floor in the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday in Orlando.