Milton recorded 31 points (11-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 27 minutes in a 125-108 win Thursday versus Miami.

Milton played his first matchup in a week after missing three games due to COVID-19 protocol. Fortunately, that has not stopped him from supplying improved stats off the Sixers' bench. Milton averaged 19.5 points and shot 56.3 percent across his first four games this calendar year.