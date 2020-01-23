Milton scored nine points (3-10 FG, 3-6 3PT, 0-0 FT) and added four rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 107-95 loss to Toronto.

Seeing his first action in six games, Milton didn't hesitate to fire up shots. On the bright side, he shot 50 percent from beyond the arc, but on the downside, he missed all four of his attempts from closer in. The 23-year-old is averaging 4.3 points in 13 games this season.