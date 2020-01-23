76ers' Shake Milton: Tallies nine points from bench
Milton scored nine points (3-10 FG, 3-6 3PT, 0-0 FT) and added four rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 107-95 loss to Toronto.
Seeing his first action in six games, Milton didn't hesitate to fire up shots. On the bright side, he shot 50 percent from beyond the arc, but on the downside, he missed all four of his attempts from closer in. The 23-year-old is averaging 4.3 points in 13 games this season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...