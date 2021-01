Milton scored 19 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while dishing out three assists and recording a steal across 20 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Wizards.

Milton has not started a game this season, but he has been making his presence felt, scoring in double figures in all but two games while playing at least 20 minutes in each one of his appearances. He is averaging 12.9 points per game through his first eight contests.