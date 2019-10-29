76ers' Shake Milton: To miss at least five games
Milton (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves and won't be re-evaluated until after the road trip, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Milton has been diagnosed with a bone bruise and a mild left knee sprain, and he'll miss at least the next five contests while on the mend, per Bodner. Trey Burke and Matisse Thybulle could benefit from Milton's absence.
