Milton is expected to see extended playing time Monday against the Magic, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Milton hasn't sniffed NBA action since Feb. 2 against Sacramento, but with Ben Simmons (illness) ruled out Monday, coach Brett Brown intends to give Milton playing time. The SMU product is averaging 4.2 points and 1.5 rebounds over 13 matchups this season, and he figures to fall back out of the rotation when Simmons returns to health.