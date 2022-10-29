Milton totaled two points (1-4 FG) and one assist in nine minutes during Friday's 112-90 win over Toronto.

Milton recorded his first bucket of the season, but that's a weak silver lining for the 26-year-old. Matisse Thybulle (22 minutes) was reintroduced to the rotation to combat Toronto's length, signaling how far down the depth chart Milton is. Even in the context of a blowout victory, it appears Milton is fading in Philadelphia.