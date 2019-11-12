76ers' Shake Milton: Upgraded to probable
Milton (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against Cleveland, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Milton was initially listed as doubtful due to a knee sprain, but it now appears he's on track to run the floor Tuesday. The official word on his status should come closer to tipoff.
