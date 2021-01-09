Milton (health and safety protocols) was ruled out for Saturday's game against Denver, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
After going through contact tracing leading up to Saturday's matchup, Milton will ultimately be unavailable for the 76ers, but the game will go on since the team has nine eligible players. Tyrese Maxey could see an increased role Saturday. It's not yet clear when Milton could return to play.
