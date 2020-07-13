Milton has been working as the 76ers' starting point guard since the team resumed practicing in Orlando last week, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Before the NBA shutdown in mid-March, Milton had started 16 of the 76ers' last 19 games, with most of those assignments coming at point guard while Ben Simmons (back) was sidelined for the most recent nine contests. With Simmons having made a full recovery from the injury during the league's four-month hiatus, Milton was expected to shift to the bench or move over to shooting guard, but coach Brett Brown appears eager to give the second-year player a longer leash running the offense. Brown indicated that he's been impressed with how Simmons has looked while playing power forward in practices alongside star center Joel Embiid, which suggests the Sixers will roll with Milton as their starting point guard when the team returns to action Aug. 1 versus the Pacers. Milton is still likely to sacrifice some usage now that Simmons is healthy again, but sticking at point guard may be enough to help the 23-year-old retain value in most fantasy leagues. As a starter this season, Milton has averaged 14.1 points (on 53.9 percent shooting from the field), 3.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 triples and 1.1 steals in 28.2 minutes per game.