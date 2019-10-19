76ers' Shizz Alston: Signed, waived by Philadelphia

Alston was signed, then waived by the 76ers on Saturday, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Alston will head to the Delaware Blue Coats for the start of the 2019-20 season assuming he clears waivers. Across 33 games for Temple last season, Alston averaged 19.7 points, 5.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 36.8 minutes.