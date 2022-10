The 76ers signed Mays on Wednesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Mays appeared in 28 games (five starts) for the Hawks last year and averaged 2.9 points across 7.9 minutes. With the regular season just a week away, it's unlikely the 2020 second-round pick makes the Opening Night roster, so he'll be a candidate to join the Delaware Blue Coats of the G League to start the 2022-23 campaign.