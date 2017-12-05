76ers' T.J. McConnell: Aiming to return Thursday

McConnell (shoulder) is expected to make his return Thursday against the Lakers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. According to McConnell, "I would really like to play Thursday. If it's going to limit what I do, I'm not going to limit myself as a player [by playing]. But, I'm going to do everything I can to be ready for Thursday."

McConnell has missed three games in a row while dealing with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder. He was questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Suns, but was ultimately held out after he struggled to raise his arm during the evening shootaround. As discouraging as that sounds, he's targeting Thursday as a return date as he continues to receive massages and work through strength exercises as part of his treatment. More word on his availability will likely emerge following Thursday's morning shootaround, or possibly as early as team activity on Wednesday.