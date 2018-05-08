76ers' T.J. McConnell: Capitalizes on starting opportunity

McConnell tallied 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 39 minutes during Philadelphia's 103-92 win over the Celtics in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

McConnell validated his move to the starting five by drawing even with Ben Simmons for second in scoring on the team, turning in a near-perfect performance from the field in the process. The third-year guard was able to penetrate the Celtics frontcourt on drives to the basket on multiple occasions and undeniably provided the Philadelphia offense with a spark overall. He'll look to replicate the productive effort in what should be another run with the first unit during Wednesday's Game 5.