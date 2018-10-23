76ers' T.J. McConnell: Could wind up in starting lineup

Coach Brett Brown is considering starting McConnell on Tuesday against the Pistons in the absence of Ben Simmons (back), Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports.

Simmons' absence opens a void at point guard, and while the general assumption was that J.J. Redick would move back into the starting five, it looks as though Brown is considering keeping Markelle Fultz at the two and Redick in a bench role. Regardless of what he decides, McConnell will almost certainly be set for an increase in minutes, making him a rather intriguing stream option in deeper, weekly formats.