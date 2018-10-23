76ers' T.J. McConnell: Could wind up in starting lineup
Coach Brett Brown is considering starting McConnell on Tuesday against the Pistons in the absence of Ben Simmons (back), Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports.
Simmons' absence opens a void at point guard, and while the general assumption was that J.J. Redick would move back into the starting five, it looks as though Brown is considering keeping Markelle Fultz at the two and Redick in a bench role. Regardless of what he decides, McConnell will almost certainly be set for an increase in minutes, making him a rather intriguing stream option in deeper, weekly formats.
More News
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Plays 25 minutes Saturday•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Plays just 12 minutes in diminished role•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: To have team option exercised•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Capitalizes on starting opportunity•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Will start Game 4•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Full line in Wednesday's win•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...