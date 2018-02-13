76ers' T.J. McConnell: Delivers triple-double in Monday's win
McConnell collected 10 points (5-11 FG), 11 assists, 10 rebounds, and six steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 108-92 win over the Knicks.
McConnell was very impressive in Saturday's win over the Clippers, tallying 17 points and eight dimes in 26 minutes. However, he was absolutely unreal in this one, matching career highs in rebounds and steals while turning in his first career triple-double. As a backup point guard who shares the floor with Ben Simmons plenty often, McConnell will post the occasional pedestrian stat line. Nevertheless, he remains a well-rounded contributor who has clearly gained the trust of 76ers' coach Brett Brown.
