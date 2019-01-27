76ers' T.J. McConnell: Disappointing in starting role

McConnell totaled five points (2-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 loss to Denver.

McConnell moved into the starting lineup Saturday with the 76ers missing three of their regular starters. Despite the shift, McConnell was not able to increase his production and saw a similar amount of playing time to what he had been receiving. He appears to be better suited to a bench role and will likely move back there once the 76ers get their players back.