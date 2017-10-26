76ers' T.J. McConnell: Dishes nine assists, swipes six steals
McConnell recorded six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine assists, six steals and five rebounds across 28 minutes during a 105-104 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday.
McConnell had a strong game off the bench as he received his highest minute total so far of the young season. While Markelle Fultz (shoulder) remains sidelined, expect McConnell to continue to get increased run off the bench. His game-by-game outputs tend to be streaky, so keep that in mind.
