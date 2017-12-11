76ers' T.J. McConnell: Expected back Tuesday vs. Timberwolves

McConnell (shoulder) is expected back for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

McConnell has missed five of the last six games while working back from a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder. However, he's been able to ramp up his activity of late and as long as everything checks out during pregame warmups, he's slated to rejoin the lineup ahead of Tuesday's contest. If McConnell returns as expected, he could cut into Jerryd Bayless' minutes, though both players will likely see elevated playing time with Rob Covington (back) ruled out.