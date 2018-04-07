76ers' T.J. McConnell: Fails to score in win

McConnell failed to score (0-1 FG) but added one assist in five minutes of action during the 76ers' 132-130 win over the visiting Cavaliers on Friday.

McConnell failed to make his only shot attempt Friday, as it was his fifth game this year being held scoreless. The former Arizona star is adding a fine 6.3 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game off the bench for the 76ers this season though.