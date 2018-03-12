76ers' T.J. McConnell: Fills out stat sheet in Sunday's win
McConnell poured in 10 points (5-9 FG) and added six assists, four rebounds and four steals across 29 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 win over the Nets.
McConnell's point total, albeit modest, was his best since back on Feb. 12. The 25-year-old continues to offer serviceable production in rebounds and assists in most outings, but he's doing notably less facilitating this season overall. McConnell had come into Sunday's game averaging over two fewer assists (4.3) than in 2016-17 (6.6), although he's proven to be a much better shooter during the current campaign. The third-year guard was posting career bests in shooting percentage (49.9), three-point percentage (46.3) and free-throw percentage (84.4 percent) through 58 games prior to Sunday's contest.
More News
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Scores four points in Thursday's loss•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Delivers triple-double in Monday's win•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Leads second unit in scoring Saturday•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Not on Friday's injury report•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Will not play Wednesday vs. Chicago•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Scores career-high 18 points•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...