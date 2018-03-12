76ers' T.J. McConnell: Fills out stat sheet in Sunday's win

McConnell poured in 10 points (5-9 FG) and added six assists, four rebounds and four steals across 29 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 win over the Nets.

McConnell's point total, albeit modest, was his best since back on Feb. 12. The 25-year-old continues to offer serviceable production in rebounds and assists in most outings, but he's doing notably less facilitating this season overall. McConnell had come into Sunday's game averaging over two fewer assists (4.3) than in 2016-17 (6.6), although he's proven to be a much better shooter during the current campaign. The third-year guard was posting career bests in shooting percentage (49.9), three-point percentage (46.3) and free-throw percentage (84.4 percent) through 58 games prior to Sunday's contest.