76ers' T.J. McConnell: Full line in Wednesday's win
McConnell contributed 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, and four steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 130-95 win over the Bucks.
McConnell has been very quiet lately, but he filled up the stat sheet in this one while the starters grabbed some extra rest in the blowout. Markelle Fultz has stolen most of McConnell's thunder over the last few weeks and that could certainly continue during the playoffs, but the feisty third-year point guard remains a threat to go off every once in a while.
