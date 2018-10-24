76ers' T.J. McConnell: Hands out eight assists in Tuesday's loss
McConnell contributed 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 133-132 overtime loss to the Pistons.
McConnell came off the bench while sophomore guard Markelle Fultz drew the start, but it was the 26-year-old backup who was on the floor during the latter stages of the fourth quarter and overtime. McConnell committed four turnovers while Fultz had his best performance of the season. Still, it appears that coach Brett Brown trusts McConnell more than Fultz right now, which could mean another helping of 30-plus minutes for McConnell if Ben Simmons (back) misses Wednesday's matchup with the Bucks.
