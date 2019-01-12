76ers' T.J. McConnell: Leads bench in scoring
McConnell tallied 16 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals across 34 minutes Friday against Atlanta.
McConnell was on the court for 34 minutes, matching his season-high from Nov. 10 against Memphis. He was effective while in the game, missing just one shot while dishing out six dimes. Despite Friday's impressive showing, McConnel is putting up just 7.0 points per contest through six games in January, and his bench role certainly limits his fantasy appeal.
More News
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Stuffs stat sheet off bench•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Paces bench with 14 points•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Spearheads second unit•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Scores 17 points off bench•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Totals 14 points Monday•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Scores 15 points in Friday's win•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...