76ers' T.J. McConnell: Leads bench in scoring

McConnell tallied 16 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals across 34 minutes Friday against Atlanta.

McConnell was on the court for 34 minutes, matching his season-high from Nov. 10 against Memphis. He was effective while in the game, missing just one shot while dishing out six dimes. Despite Friday's impressive showing, McConnel is putting up just 7.0 points per contest through six games in January, and his bench role certainly limits his fantasy appeal.