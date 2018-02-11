76ers' T.J. McConnell: Leads second unit in scoring Saturday

McConnell accounted for 17 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and two steals across 26 minutes in Saturday's 112-98 win over the Clippers.

The valuable reserve guard snapped back into form after an extended stretch of underwhelming offensive performances. McConnell hadn't scored in double digits since Jan. 28, and Saturday's point total was his highest since back on Jan. 15. The 25-year-old got it done by being optimally efficient with his shots, as his 85.7 percent success rate from the field represented his second highest of the season. While his scoring totals do fluctuate, McConnell is seeing consistent playing time and continues to be a relatively reliable source of rebounds and assists for those in deeper formats.