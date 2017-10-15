76ers' T.J. McConnell: Makes only one field goal

McConnell scored two points (1-4 FG) and gathered four assists and one steal over 20 minutes during Friday's preseason game against the Heat.

McConnell averaged a career high 26.3 minutes for Philadelphia during the 2016-17 season. However, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, and Jerryd Bayless will likely share the majority of the point guard role this season, so the 25-year-old will likely play end-of-rotation minutes during the regular season.