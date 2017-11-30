76ers' T.J. McConnell: MRI reveals no damage
McConnell (shoulder), who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Celtics, underwent an MRI, which revealed no damage, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
While McConnell is dealing with a painful shoulder injury, it's apparently nothing structural, as both an X-ray and MRI have returned negative. That's certainly good news for him and the 76ers, as he's been a focal part of the team this season, averaging 24.4 minutes per game and providing a secondary ballhandler for the team aside from rookie Ben Simmons. While McConnell remains sidelined, Jerryd Bayless will probably absorb most of his minutes at point guard.
