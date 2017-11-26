76ers' T.J. McConnell: Nears triple-double in start

McConnell tallied 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 13 assists, seven rebounds, three steals and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 130-111 victory over the Magic.

With Ben Simmons (elbow) on the sidelines, McConnell received the start and did not disappoint. He finished with a season-high in both assists and rebounds, and led the team around like a veteran. He proved last season that he is capable of contributing across the board, and proved that once again. If Simmons is forced to miss further time, McConnell becomes a must-own player, on a short-term basis. Even with Simmons healthy, McConnell still holds some value in deeper leagues for those needing assists and steals.