76ers' T.J. McConnell: Not on Friday's injury report
McConnell is not included on Friday's injury report, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
McConnell was held out of Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls while attending to a personal issue, but his absence from the injury report implies that he'll be back to availability Friday night against the Spurs. Timothe Luwawu-Cabbarot will remain in the starting five, but expect McConnell to return to his usual role of roughly 26-30 minutes off the bench. This month, McConnell is averaging 9.6 points, 4.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor.
More News
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Will not play Wednesday vs. Chicago•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Scores career-high 18 points•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Scores 15 points off the bench•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Will be game-time call Tuesday•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Expected back Tuesday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...