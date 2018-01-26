Play

76ers' T.J. McConnell: Not on Friday's injury report

McConnell is not included on Friday's injury report, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

McConnell was held out of Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls while attending to a personal issue, but his absence from the injury report implies that he'll be back to availability Friday night against the Spurs. Timothe Luwawu-Cabbarot will remain in the starting five, but expect McConnell to return to his usual role of roughly 26-30 minutes off the bench. This month, McConnell is averaging 9.6 points, 4.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor.

