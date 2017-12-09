76ers' T.J. McConnell: Out Saturday

McConnell has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to a left shoulder injury, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

McConnell presumably suffered the injury in Thursday's loss to the Lakers. The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but it will keep him sidelined Saturday. Jerryd Bayless figures to see increased run providing depth at point guard as a result.

