76ers' T.J. McConnell: Out Thursday vs. Celtics
McConnell (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Celtics, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
McConnell suffered a bruised shoulder during Wednesday's game against the Wizards and with the Sixers heading into the second game of a back-to-back, they're going hold him out to avoid any additional damage. While an X-ray cleared McConnell of anything overly serious, he'll sit out Thursday, with his next opportunity to see the court coming on Saturday against the Pistons. McConnell's absence should pave the way for Jerryd Bayless to see a hefty workload off the bench, while Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot could see some extra minutes as well in the backcourt.
