76ers' T.J. McConnell: Outshines Fultz as backup point man
McConnell played eight minutes and finished with two points (1-3 FG), two steals, one rebound and one assist Monday in the 76ers' 119-114 win over the Suns.
McConnell's stat line was nothing to write home about, but it's worth noting that he saw more run in the second half as the backup point guard than 2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz, whose shooting struggles have lingered into his sophomore campaign. Coach Brett Brown wouldn't commit to either player being the main backup to Ben Simmons after the contest, but the decision was made for him Tuesday, when David Aldridge of The Athletic relayed that Fultz would step away from the team and meet with a shoulder specialist in New York early next week. With Fultz now facing an uncertain return timeline, McConnell should regularly crack double-digit minutes, though that probably won't be enough to give him much fantasy appeal outside very deep formats.
