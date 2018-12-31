76ers' T.J. McConnell: Paces bench with 14 points

McConnell tallied 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three boards, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes off the bench Sunday in the 76ers' 129-95 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers led by 29 points at halftime, prompting coach Brett Brown to limit the playing time of most of the 76ers' starters. That afforded more run to players like McConnell, who turned in the best stat line among the team's reserves. McConnell had averaged 6.0 points, 7.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game in three contests prior to Sunday, so he's beginning to carve out some decent value in deeper leagues.