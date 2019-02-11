76ers' T.J. McConnell: Perfect from field in Sunday's win

McConnell recorded 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three assists, three steals, and one rebound in 19 minutes during Sunday's 143-120 win over the Lakers.

McConnell was magnificent, enjoying a perfect shooting night while also taking care of the ball (zero turnovers) and contributing in every category except blocks. McConnell hasn't shared the court with Ben Simmons in either of the last two tilts, which doesn't bode well for McConnell's role going forward. Nevertheless, that's likely optimal for the team given that neither spaces the floor well.