76ers' T.J. McConnell: Plays 25 minutes Saturday

McConnell had eight points (4-7 FG), four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 116-115 victory over Orlando.

McConnell saw more playing time than Markell Fultz Saturday, eventually managing 25 minutes in the hard-fought victory. If Ben Simmons (back) is forced to miss time, McConnell could be a sneaky add in deep leagues if you are looking for some assists with occasional steals and scoring. Outside of deeper leagues, he has basically no value.

More News
Our Latest Stories