76ers' T.J. McConnell: Plays 25 minutes Saturday

McConnell had eight points (4-7 FG), four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 116-115 victory over Orlando.

McConnell saw more playing time than Markell Fultz Saturday, eventually managing 25 minutes in the hard-fought victory. If Ben Simmons (back) is forced to miss time, McConnell could be a sneaky add in deep leagues if you are looking for some assists with occasional steals and scoring. Outside of deeper leagues, he has basically no value.