76ers' T.J. McConnell: Plays just 12 minutes in diminished role

McConnell had just six points (3-6 FG), two assists, two steals and one rebound in 12 minutes during Friday's 104/84 preseason victory over Melbourne United.

McConnell saw limited court time Friday, finishing with just six points in 12 minutes. Despite the fact this was just a preseason game, the indication is that he is going to see far less playing time in comparison to last season. Markelle Fultz was given the starting role alongside Ben Simmons and was suitably impressive. At this stage, McConnell is not really worth owning in standard leagues and certainly not a must-own player in deeper formats.